I’ll make this quick as we start the day: Donald Trump is no longer effective.

On the world stage he has embarrassed us. He started a war with Iran and is planning to pay that country off to the tune of $300 billion if they stop shooting at us - and if they allow oil tankers to travel unmolested through the Strait of Hormuz.

Both of those conditions existed prior to the war.

Trump says Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. They had agreed to that under the Obama administration. Trump tore up that agreement and got us into a war that killed and injured Americans. Middle East bases were heavily damaged and the war also cost billions in munitions.

Trump can’t sell his victory to the American people let alone the rest of the world which continues to laugh at him.

Trump still wields a great deal of influence in what used to be the Republican party but is now the Trump MAGA cult.

Should the MAGA party continue to control both houses of Congress after the fall elections, we will see increased corruption “Like we’ve never seen before,” to quote Trump on another matter.

And should the MAGA party and Trump lose control after the mid-terms, it will be only a matter of days before what’s left of that party implodes and pops like an infected pimple.

This weekend saw Trump debase the White House with a party where he could party like he was Caesar. It saw him claim victory in Iran just to manipulate the stock market and keep people from screaming about inflation and gas prices. And then he flew to France to attend the G7 Summit and he got lost after taking a group picture.

He sounds weary, befuddled and increasingly insignificant. Great Grandpa needs to sit down.

There are just 947 days left in his administration. It’s looking increasingly like one way or another, he may not make it to the finish line.