Donald Trump once again says the war with Iran is over and claims a new agreement will deliver peace, lower oil prices, and long-term stability in the Middle East. But as the administration celebrates what it calls a historic breakthrough, many of the actual details remain unavailable to the public.

In today’s BKTV episode, Brian Karem examines Trump’s latest claims about Iran, questions surrounding the proposed memorandum of understanding, and whether the new agreement is substantially different from the deal Trump previously abandoned. Brian also breaks down comments from J.D. Vance, Rick Scott, and other administration officials attempting to sell the agreement to the American people.

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