So, let’s recap this week shall we;

The war that we began because of an imminent threat of Iran building a nuclear weapon has ended in a temporary ceasefire while The Vice President negotiates with Iran.

President Donald Trump set two conditions for ending the war: no weapons grade uranium for Iran and the Strait of Hormuz must be open. Of course both of those were the case before the war so we still don’t know why we are at war. But that might just be me.

Meanwhile, apparently trying to get ahead of the curve from either a coming book or a social media influencer, an obviously nervous First Lady Melania Trump appeared in the East Room this week and claimed she met her husband Donald at a party in New York, she had nothing to do with Jeff Epstein and she welcomed committee hearings in Congress on the subject.

Trump said he had had no idea his wife was going to speak, some his staffers are running around pulling out their hair (which apparently is on fire) while the Trump administration continues to circle the drain.

Some of his closest allies in the past, including social media influencers, are now claiming there is no more teflon on the Don and he’s cooked.

And his niece, Mary Trump had something choice to say about that this week on her substack. “Donald is exactly the same person now as he was five decades ago—he was never fit to lead this country. And every single one of those people helped get us to Donald Trump. Now that Donald’s decline is undeniable and his behavior and rhetoric are increasingly unstable, they see the writing on the wall, they’ve decided that it’s in their best interest to turn against the person they’ve been loyal to for the last decade.”

Trump, meanwhile is desperate to control the narrative that he’s lost. He began the war in Iran at the urging of Benjamin Netanyahu who is as corrupt, if not more so than Donald. The Israeli leader had often tried, in the past, to convince presidents to start a war with Iran, but they all told him “No.”

Trump said yes because he wanted to talk about something else other than ICE killing and detaining American citizens and the continuing Epstein scandal. Nothing like a new scandal to take away from the old, and here we are.

But there is no longer any doubt that Trump is slipping. His base is unhappy with him. Former member of Congress Marjorie Taylor-Greene called him a bully and accused him of protecting pedophiles.

Current members of Congress continue to rage against Trump, while internationally our reputation has never been lower.

Trump thinks he can talk his way out of this mess as he has talked his way out of so many messes in his life that he created for himself.

But Trump’s Truth Social post this week warning about genocide of an entire Iranian nation, and the implied threat of using a nuclear weapon, is farther off-the-charts dehumanizing than most MAGA voters can handle.

It seems at its roots America is still a nation that prefers some sort of civility versus civil unrest. Only those left still supporting Trump might say otherwise.

But when your own wife ditches you live from the East Room, pal, it’s over.

Her appearance highlights the obvious: It’s every man and woman for themselves as the Trump Titanic is beginning to sink.

Details at 11. Now in sports. . .