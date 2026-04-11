Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Jean Conley
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Excellent article, Brian. By the way, I thought we didn't even HAVE an East Room anymore! Did I miss something with all the frustration and anger I've been feeling for quite some time now?

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