Don't Raid Me Bro'
Donald Trump lashes out against the press - again
There have been several high-profile attempts by the current administration to curtail news and entertainment media over the last several months. In this episode the team talk about the FBI raid on a reporter's home, a threat of a lawsuit from the White House over editing an interview with the president and threats from DHS and ICE agents about recording them with phones. Why is the administration trying to hide from coverage? This is season 2, episode 3 of Hard Pass.
