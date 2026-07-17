There’s one thing out there less popular than Donald Trump’s picnic on the Mall; real election reform.

Trump doesn’t want to hear it and no one wants to consider it, but the fact is our democracy could use a few changes in how we conduct elections that has absolutely nothing to do with the “Savage America” Act.

Let’s begin with what Trump claims: That Third World countries do elections better than us. Complete bullshit. The United States has been the envy of the world for more than 200 years precisely because of how we conduct our elections. We’ve honored a peaceful transfer of power during the most contentious periods of the life of our Republic - with the exception of the Civil War of course. And through it all, including hanging chads in the 2000 election, we put the election behind us for the good of all of us. That is something Trump cannot do as he insists on election fraud for which he still offers no proof - even with the latest info dump he manufactured Thursday night.

Trump rails about mail-in votes and dissed California for taking several weeks to count mail-in ballots - apparently ignorant of the fact that prior to electronic voting (which he also doesn’t like) it used to take at least a month to count votes - sometimes longer and that was when we had fewer people living in the country.

But he does touch on a matter that needs addressing; the ease with which people can vote. Trump wants to make it harder. The country wants it to be easier.

Registered voters have a very short window on election day during which they can vote in-person. It is before they go to work and after they come home. If lines are too long in the morning they can miss work, and if the lines are too long at the end of the day they could miss family time and dinner.

That is why we have mail-in ballots and it is completely irresponsible to eliminate mail-in ballots unless you make election day a national holiday and give us two days or more to cast our votes.

Even then, you need mail-in ballots or we’ll merely end up with the richest of us, who can take off any time they want, casting votes.

Of course, that’s probably what Trump and his cronies actually want: to make it difficult for the rank and file to vote to ensure they’re handpicked candidates in either party have a better chance of winning.

Just a thought.