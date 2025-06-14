Enough with this F*cking Idiot
The American Republic survived a Trump-stoked insurrection this week; can Biden’s early days heal the wounds left by a craven, power-hungry president?
Originally published January 8, 2021
Written by
Opinion
The first 100 days of Joe Biden’s presidency will be the most important days in the life of the United States since Franklin D. Roosevelt walked into the White House in 1933.
The reason is simple: The United States nearly died on January 6, 2021. Donald Trump tried to kill it. Biden must res…
