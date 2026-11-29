Donald Trump is making headlines again after a heated on-air moment that has sparked questions about his temperament, leadership, and response to scrutiny.



In today’s episode, veteran White House correspondent Brian Karem breaks down Trump’s latest outburst, examines what was said, and discusses the bigger picture behind the president’s rhetoric.



What triggered Trump’s reaction? Was it political frustration, an attempt to control the narrative, or something else entirely?



With decades of experience covering presidents from both sides of the aisle, Brian Karem offers his unfiltered perspective on the latest developments in Washington and what they mean for the American people.



Watch the full episode and let us know what you think in the comments below.



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