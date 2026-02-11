There is nothing quite like the D.C. soup - a noxious mixture of politicians capable of soiling themselves every day - and flinging it at the electorate with glee. Donald Trump is always upset if he isn’t the center of attention doing this . . . but today he had to take a backseat to Congress which is facing a partial shutdown and continuing fallout because of the cancerous Epstein scandal.

The president has said we should turn the page on the Epstein scandal, but unfortunately, Trump’s on that page too. So, let’s dive in!

