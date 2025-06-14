Eulogy for a Wretched Era
Our White House correspondent offers a fitting tribute to President Trump’s assorted (and dubious) accomplishments
Originally published in Playboy, December 31, 2020
Written by
Opinion
We are gathered here today, the last day of 2020, to pay our respects to the politically near-departed.
President Donald Trump entered politics by asking Americans what they had to lose by voting for him. As he prepares to leave political power, the answer is clear: pretty much…
