Donald Trump’s latest activities have even some in his administration worried about his physical and mental health. Mind you, no one wants to talk about it openly — though there are a few who will spend the holiday break speculating.

A member of Trump’s team bluntly told me, “I’d lose my job if I talked about this publicly. Or worse.”

The causes for concern, according to a couple of members of Trump’s circle, are his recent lackluster public appearances, his gait, his apparent befuddlement, his propensity to govern via Truth Social postings, his sloppy attire and his lack of engagement at the White House with others.

Trump hasn’t shown up in the Oval Office on Mondays in about a month. His recent golf outings have been at a course in Sterling, Va., instead of at Mar-A-Lago or Bedminster, “and that’s because he doesn’t have to be gone from the White House as long,” I was told. “I don’t think he’s in good physical health.”

onald Trump’s latest activities have even some in his administration worried about his physical and mental health. Mind you, no one wants to talk about it openly — though there are a few who will spend the holiday break speculating.

A member of Trump’s team bluntly told me, “I’d lose my job if I talked about this publicly. Or worse.”

The causes for concern, according to a couple of members of Trump’s circle, are his recent lackluster public appearances, his gait, his apparent befuddlement, his propensity to govern via Truth Social postings, his sloppy attire and his lack of engagement at the White House with others.

Trump hasn’t shown up in the Oval Office on Mondays in about a month. His recent golf outings have been at a course in Sterling, Va., instead of at Mar-A-Lago or Bedminster, “and that’s because he doesn’t have to be gone from the White House as long,” I was told. “I don’t think he’s in good physical health.”