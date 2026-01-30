President Donald Trump’s first Cabinet meeting of the year on Thursday looked like a remake of the movie “Freaks,” the 1932 horror film about a group of carnival sideshow performers. High government officials sang his praises, chanted their version of “one of us, one of us” and buried him in needless and irrelevant praise.

Later that afternoon, as Trump signed yet another executive order in the White House, the chanting was repeated. In neither case did the president entertain questions from the press — though we still have many after the recent killings of two American citizens in Minneapolis at the hands of federal officers. During the Cabinet meeting, Trump didn’t even allow Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem the opportunity to speak.

It is apparent we’ve reached the point of no return. Untethered by reality, the Trump circus can no longer surprise any of us. But it is a growing danger to all of us — and the Republicans know it.

When I heard this week that Trump nailed a photo of himself and Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader accused of war crimes, on a wall in the White House, I couldn’t pretend to be surprised — even after several Republicans with private courage and public fealty reached out to me. “That’s sending the wrong message,” they said. “What is wrong with him?”

The delusional, demented president, along with the elected nattering nabobs of narcissism in the MAGA party who inhabit Congress and dominate the Supreme Court, have left us at a point where facts do not exist. This is made worse by an independent press that has been decimated and replaced by magpies chirping for attention and any chance to go viral.

As a result, after Alex Pretti was shot and killed by Border Patrol officers in Minneapolis on Jan. 24, our television screens were replete with anchors and color commentators, each holding a variety of inexperience, going over every millisecond of the 37-year-old’s killing as if they were trying to decide the status of a pass on “Monday Night Football.” Is it a catch? Was he out of bounds? Let’s call in a former referee to tell us what he thinks.

The quality of reporting in this country is far from ideal and, as a result, the mindset of many Americans rivals that of the president. We are confused, angry and some of us are losing it.

There is good reason to despair, but also to laugh out loud. Trump, talking to us on the rope line outside the White House in one of his rare “Chopper Talk” moments of his second administration, told us Tuesday, “You know, you can’t have guns. You can’t walk in with guns. Can’t walk into this. You can’t do that.”

Yes, I laughed. He not only sounded like a liberal, but he also sounded like the fictional ultimate-liberal POTUS Andrew Shepherd in “The American President” when the character, played by Michael Douglas, announces, “I’m gonna get the guns.”

Trump doubled down on that sentiment in a rare public speech later that day in Iowa. His deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller echoed those thoughts and called Pretti, an ICU nurse at a Minneapolis Veterans Affairs hospital, a “domestic terrorist.” Noem claimed he wanted to “massacre” ICE officers before facing bipartisan criticism for her own misleading and incendiary information on the shooting. “Everything I’ve done, I’ve done at the direction of the president and Stephen,” Noem said in published reports.

Sounds like she’ll soon be testifying in court. It’s also, according to some White House sources, why she wasn’t allowed to shout “one of us, one of us,” during the Cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, in response to the president’s declaration against guns, the National Rifle Association declared in a statement that “all law-abiding citizens have a right to keep and bear arms anywhere they have a legal right to be.” In fact, history shows that the Second Amendment was adopted to allow citizens to defend themselves against an abusive federal government — the very scenario that has been playing out in Minneapolis.

“I can’t believe I’m siding with the NRA,” more than one liberal Democrat has told me. And in the strange bedfellows political department, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., called the Pretti shooting “very troubling” and said an investigation of the Department of Homeland Security is necessary. Two of his staffers also said that Trump’s statement “is not consistent with someone who supports the Second Amendment.”

By midweek, with the NRA against him, the president backed off his remarks and decided it was time to “turn the temperature down” in Minnesota. That came more than a week after Vice President JD Vance, standing in for Trump in the White House Brady Briefing Room, said the administration was going to put the screws to Minnesota and turn up the pressure after Renee Good was shot and killed on Jan. 7.

The administration also responded to the disaster in Minnesota by reassigning Customs and Border Patrol “commander at large” Greg Bovino and apparently urging him to retire quickly. Bovino, widely criticized for his choice in coats and haircuts, could be just the first of many to fall because of the disaster in Minneapolis. “Bovino is very good,” Trump said, “but he’s a pretty out there kind of guy. And in some cases, that’s good. Maybe it wasn’t good here.”

The president also said he had a productive conversation with Minnesota’s Democratic Gov. Tim Walz about de-escalating, but not eliminating, the ICE presence in Minnesota. On Tuesday, border czar Tom Homan, whom Trump dispatched to replace Bovino, met with Walz and the two “agreed on the need for an ongoing dialogue.”