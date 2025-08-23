Donald Trump is out on the back nine today after sending an Email to his followers telling them he’s hoping to get to heaven . . .

By destroying the free market as he purchases Intel . . .

invading Chicago and turning Washington D.C. into an armed encampment.

Lying about everything he’s done as the President of the United States.

In short, Donald Trump believes getting to heaven is based on violating every commandment and committing every one of the Seven Deadly Sins . . . before sundown every day.