This week our new documentary “The First 100” had a private screening at Cannes during the festival.

It is the story of the first 100 days of Trump’s new regime and outlines how all the problems we’re dealing with today began in the first few weeks Trump steam rolled his way back into town.

During my time here, distance has provided a bit of clarity. We keep documenting the problems and some keeping trying to solve them.

But the big take away, at least for me, is finding out how thoroughly loathsome Trump is to everyone on the planet. He may actually have set a record. “He’s the worst criminal on the planet,” a filmmaker from Turkey told me. “And I live in Turkey!”

Russian filmmakers, Chinese filmmakers, Middle-eastern, European, African, Australian, North American, Asian and South American all decry the Trump regime.

But the telling thing is this; even the MAGA fans have abandoned him. “He’s a fake and phony and a liar,” a woman with a Mara-A-Lago face told me. She was there to celebrate her birthday and she said Trump is “the biggest liar in history” and she wants to vote out the Republicans this fall.

“I voted for him twice, and I fucked up,” she said evenly.

Then she walked down the street with a friend, passing a homeless man sucking down a bottle of wine while a seagull hustled him for crumbs and a woman in a g-string and stiletto heels took a photograph with her bejeweled I-phone.

“I’m an influencer,” she smiled as I watched her take the snapshot.

Welcome to Cannes.