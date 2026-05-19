Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Sharon C Storm's avatar
Sharon C Storm
1h

Anyone with a functioning conscience understands that the felon is defying all of us with every EO and statement he makes. The OLC has a memo saying we can’t prosecute a sitting president*. I think it’s time the OLC withdraws its memo, and allows law abiding citizens to judge that idea.

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