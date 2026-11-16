In this exclusive interview, Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham - who was responsible for seizing my press pass in the first Trump administration opens up with a wide-ranging and fascinating interview.

Trump’s hates, the fights inside the West Wing, Grisham’s growing realization of the “Cult” that grew out of the MAGA brand, and her fears for the country in the next two years.

It is a unique and sometimes terrifying look at a man who admires killers, and wants to be just like those who run Russia and China.

About Stephanie Grisham (from Wikipedia):

Stephanie Ann Grisham[1] (née Sommerville; born July 23, 1976) is an American former White House official who was the 32nd White House press secretary and served as White House communications director from July 2019[1][2][3] to April 2020.[4] She was chief of staff for the first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, from 2020 to 2021, after previously serving as her press secretary from 2017 to 2019.[5]

Grisham was a press aide to Donald Trump‘s 2016 presidential campaign,[6][7] and then a member of the presidential transition team.[8][9][10] She was Trump’s third White House press secretary, succeeding Sarah Huckabee Sanders,[11] and was the first White House press secretary to hold no press conferences,[12] instead opting for interviews on conservative news outlets.[4][13][14] Grisham assumed the role of chief of staff to the first lady on April 7, 2020.[15]

Grisham resigned on January 6, 2021, in the hours immediately after the 2021 storming of the United States Capitol.[5] She has since become a critic of Trump. In September 2021, she announced the publication of her book about her time working in the Trump administration, I’ll Take Your Questions Now.[16]

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