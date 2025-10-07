EXCLUSIVE: On the ground in Chicago

Today from the President of the United States: “Chicago’s a great city, but you can’t be a great city if you have murders and if you have a lot of problems, and they do.”

In this conversation, Brian Karem interviews Jeff Tischauser, an eyewitness to the ICE raids in Chicago. Jeff shares his experiences as a protester, detailing the dehumanizing actions of DHS agents and the impact on local communities. He discusses the layout of the Broadview facility, the interactions between protesters and DHS, and his personal experiences of violence during the protests. The conversation also touches on media coverage of the events and recommendations for those seeking to understand the situation better.

IF you want further on-the-ground information from Chicago, consult these links:

