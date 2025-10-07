EXCLUSIVE: On the ground in Chicago

Today from the President of the United States: “Chicago’s a great city, but you can’t be a great city if you have murders and if you have a lot of problems, and they do.”
In this conversation, Brian Karem interviews Jeff Tischauser, an eyewitness to the ICE raids in Chicago. Jeff shares his experiences as a protester, detailing the dehumanizing actions of DHS agents and the impact on local communities. He discusses the layout of the Broadview facility, the interactions between protesters and DHS, and his personal experiences of violence during the protests. The conversation also touches on media coverage of the events and recommendations for those seeking to understand the situation better.
IF you want further on-the-ground information from Chicago, consult these links:
https://unraveledpress.com/
https://thetriibe.com/
https://blockclubchicago.org/
takeaways
Jeff Tischauser is an adjunct professor and activist.
He protests against ICE to show solidarity with his neighbors.
DHS agents have been reported to use excessive force during protests.
The Broadview facility is located in a warehouse district with limited access.
Protests typically attract 150-200 people on weekends.
Jeff experienced violence firsthand when shot with a rubber bullet.
Local communities feel under siege due to DHS actions.
Media coverage of the events is crucial for public awareness.
Independent journalism is vital for accurate reporting on these issues.
Jeff encourages continued activism and skepticism towards DHS narratives.
