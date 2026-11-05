Fred Wellman, the newly elected Congressman from Missouri’s Second District, shared his thoughts on the urgency of delivering for constituents and the importance of unity among Democrats during a recent episode of “Just Ask the Question”.



In the conversation with host Brian Karem, Wellman emphasized that, as a day one Democrat, he is committed to putting aside internal conflicts to focus on immediate action. “We have things we have to do on day one,” he stated, underscoring the necessity of quickly addressing the pressing issues facing Americans, particularly healthcare and rising costs.



“If we don’t deliver quickly for the American people to make lives genuinely better, to restore faith in government, we are a failure as a group.”

— Fred Wellman

And if anyone ever doubts it - Fred is one of the few Congressmen I’ve ever interviewed who could reference Monty Python when addressing the responsibilities of government.



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