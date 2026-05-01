The fallout from Saturday’s shooting at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner threatens to cut deep and last a long time; affecting the president, reporters and the future of the event itself.

At a hastily assembled post-shooting press briefing at the White House, Donald Trump told us it was an honor to be targeted for assassination because it “only happens to the best.” Some Washington reporters left the event shaken, while some were convinced they were heroes for surviving. Others left determined to still have some fun. The White House Correspondents’ Association faces the possibility that we have seen the last dinner under the current format.

If so, then it literally went out with a bang when a man armed with a shotgun, a handgun and a knife opened fire after sprinting past the security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton. The President, Vice President, First Lady, cabinet members and their families were quickly evacuated.

After the shots rang out, a good friend of mine, fearing the worst, went on an immediate search to find his wife. They had become separated because of the untimely need of a restroom visit, and with the help of the Secret Service he got to her quickly. She was safe. While making his way through the ballroom he ran across reporters ducking for cover and some jockeying for position with their phone cameras. One reporter asked him to move out of his way so he could live stream the action. While most attendees left in an orderly fashion, one guy sat calmly and ate his salad; he’d obviously seen a few things in his life.

My friend decided he had enough and left with his wife. Some reporters stayed and went to the after parties. Don’t act surprised, that’s why most people go to the annual dinner anyway. As CBS’s Ed O’Keefe posted on social media, “We did manage to have a little fun Saturday night.”

Sometime in the next 20 years, many who were there — and a few who will claimed they were but weren’t — will begin telling tales of great heroism, imagined, yearned for and not actually achieved. Then there’s Wolf Blitzer. He got a jump on everyone and is already doing it.

Donald Trump exploited the opportunity to call that a press conference in the Brady Briefing Room a short time later, where he insulted the usual suspects, applauded the WHCA president, claimed he was never in any serious danger from the “incompetent” shooter and praised the Secret Service, who wrestled the shooter to the ground. He also praised the shooter’s running abilities and said he should be drafted by the NFL - a statement he repeated later in the week. But his real purpose appeared to be using the situation to promote his “Big Beautiful Ballroom.”

Because of his calm, if not befuddled, demeanor at the event, Trump fans have already re-anointed him as the best president in the history of the United States. Some think he’s the “best president in the history of the world,” and say it with a straight face. “The president feeds off of that,” a source close to Trump told me. “He thinks he’s the most important president ever and can do anything he wants anytime he wants.” Others claim he has called himself the “most powerful person to ever live,” and privately compares himself to Alexander the Great and Julius Caesar.

Talk of ending the traditional dinner described by some wags as the quintessential glitzy Washington, D.C., event is growing. While the nation’s capital is filled with pretentious individuals who love to inhale their own fumes, the Oscars this ain’t. When James Carville and Paul Begala said that “Washington is Hollywood for ugly people,” they were describing the White House Correspondents’ dinner. Everyone is there to be seen and feel great about themselves. It’s about access, acceptance and ample fun; a splendid time is guaranteed for all. Everyone should have the experience once. Unfortunately, repeated exposure falsely increases one’s sense of self-worth.

While Trump has said the dinner will be rescheduled within 30 days, it is doubtful this will happen. Rescheduling the event so quickly would be a logistical nightmare, if it could be done at all. You can’t wave a magic wand and get it done. Trump thinks he can. Never mind that it isn’t even his party to reschedule. It belongs to the WHCA.

The future of the dinner is in doubt for a variety of reasons, but security concerns rank the highest. During the last few years, government buildings have become less accessible to the public “in response to rising security threats.” That certainly says something about our society. Hotels like the Washington Hilton have the appeal of easy access — a fact exploited Saturday evening by a man who wished to commit a horrific crime. WHCA board members are reportedly considering a variety of options to “fix the dinner” and are having “serious discussions” about it. One would hope so.

Trump congratulated the WHCA board president for her actions Saturday and intimated that their shared trauma would make for better press relations. But the very next day Trump called “60 Minutes” correspondent Norah O’Donnell a “disgrace” when she read the attempted assassin’s manifesto to the president for comment. He nearly lost it when she asked him his reaction to the shooter’s statement, which read in part, “I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.” Trump said he knew she would read that to him and ask for his response because “you’re horrible people.” He really does think he’s a Caesar.

Presidential Pep Secretary Karoline Leavitt echoed the president on Monday and also decried Democrats and their “crazed rhetoric” for the violence. No one in the press corps pushed back. Some, like at the WHCD, were taking selfies.

It sure would be nice if we actually did our job. The world is burning and everyone is exploiting it for their own gain. We’re taking selfies, Trump is blaming Democrats, Democrats are blaming Republicans and everyone else sounds like a ranking GOP member I spoke with this week who asked “When is this s**t going to end?”