Foreward

This is a book about the evolution of the news business in the United States from the "good old days" when the public got most of its information about the country and the world from serious news organizations that tried to get it right and report it straight to the days when massive shifts in technology and society along with the unbridled lust for profit spawned thousands of new information avenues that are often wrong and deliberately misleading.



The public used to trust the press by and large and watched approvingly movies like Good Night and Good Luck, about Edward R. Murrow's takedown of communist-hunting Senator Joseph McCarthy, and All the President's Men, in which the Washington Post's Woodward and Bernstein headed Richard Nixon toward his political downfall.

But today, the cry of "fake news" and denunciation of the press as "enemies of the people" hounds the work of even the most careful and honest of news organizations, and the worst purveyors of off-the-wall conspiracy theories and laugh-out-loud falsehoods are followed with slavish devotion in the name of the First Amendment's freedom of the press.



How did this happen, why, and what can be done about it?

Brian Karem, who entered the news business when it was so much simpler and a whole lot better, has watched it evolve into a hodgepodge of the good, the bad, and the ugly that it too often is today, and he has some answers here to those important questions.

Karem has been a news reporter for four decades, reporting stories both from around the United States and abroad, but is best known these days for his work as a White House correspondent.

He first stepped into the White House press room in 1986 and has covered every president—and most of Washington's best-known politicians—ever since. He understands, like most good reporters, that the job is to report on the intentions and actions of the powerful men and women who run our government and to question them about matters of public interest in other words, to hold their feet to the fire, if you will, and to not worry about being liked, just about being fair and right.



I really became an admirer of Karem's work when, in the early days of George H. W. Bush's presidency, he pressed President Bush to answer a question about the work of the administration's "War on Drugs," and the president got annoyed and told him to sit down.

On my report on the ABC News magazine program Prime Time Live about the incident, I asked Brian why he kept trying to get an answer in the face of an order from the president of the United States.



Here is his answer in our exchange (as edited):

Donaldson: He asked you to sit down and you persisted.

Karem: I just wanted the question answered.

Donaldson: Well, Brian. He's responsible to the people of the United States, but is he really responsible to you, Brian Karem?

Karem: Well, I'm a reporter and the public's representative at the meeting, and I'm sorry, but I'm not in a popularity contest.



Of course, in those days, such exchanges were sometimes sharp and direct but always civil-neither the press, the presidents, nor their press secretaries called each other names or publicly denounced each other.

But during the presidency of Donald J. Trump, that changed. Lying to the press and attacking reporters was the order of the day for Mr. Trump and his press staff. Running against the press has always been a favorite tactic of public office holders who get in trouble, but the Trump White House raised it to a high art.



Once after a public presidential event in the White House Rose Garden had ended and President Trump had departed, Karem and a guest who was a Trump supporter got into a verbal fight. The Trump supporter was not reprimanded, as far as we know, for his part in the altercation, but the White House press secretary ordered Karen's pass suspended for what she called his failure to maintain decorum.



Fortunately, the federal courts disagreed with her action and ordered Karem’s pass restored.

The press is certainly not above criticism. And it is understandable that public officials and their fans don't want to hear uncomfortable questions from reporters.

The news business that I was in for fifty-two years in Washington and that Karem is in today, while different in so many ways, has had the same basic objective get the facts right and tell it straight.



It was one of our founding fathers-John Adams-who pointed out to the jury while representing British soldiers who had defended themselves in a fight with American colonists that "facts matter" and by presenting the facts of what happened overcame the colonists' emotional hatred of the British. He won the freedom of the British soldiers.

Let us hope that today, in another emotional time, the work of gathering and relaying facts by serious journalists like Brian Karem will again prevail.

Otherwise, our country and its democracy are lost.



Sam Donaldson

Former White House Correspondent

ABC News