Press vs. Power: The Fight for a Free Press
In this special edition of Just Ask the Question, Brian Karem is joined by Jim Acosta and Dr. Nolan Higdon for a frank conversation about the changing relationship between the White House and the press.
They examine the evolving role of the press secretary, the pressure journalists face when challenging those in power, and why a free, independent press matters to democracy. The conversation also explores the White House Correspondents’ Association, media ownership, the growing influence of large conglomerates and digital platforms, and what accountability could look like in the years ahead.
In this episode
Why the role of the press secretary has changed
The value of persistent, collective questioning
The risks of attacks on reporters and press access
Whether the White House Correspondents’ Association should take a stronger stand
How media consolidation can shape which stories get told—or buried
Why independent, courageous reporting remains essential
What the future may hold for journalism and public accountability
Guests
Jim Acosta — Journalist and commentator
Dr. Nolan Higdon — Media scholar and author
Key takeaway
A functioning democracy depends on reporters who keep asking difficult questions—and media institutions.
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