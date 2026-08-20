Press vs. Power: The Fight for a Free Press

In this special edition of Just Ask the Question, Brian Karem is joined by Jim Acosta and Dr. Nolan Higdon for a frank conversation about the changing relationship between the White House and the press.

They examine the evolving role of the press secretary, the pressure journalists face when challenging those in power, and why a free, independent press matters to democracy. The conversation also explores the White House Correspondents’ Association, media ownership, the growing influence of large conglomerates and digital platforms, and what accountability could look like in the years ahead.

In this episode

Why the role of the press secretary has changed

The value of persistent, collective questioning

The risks of attacks on reporters and press access

Whether the White House Correspondents’ Association should take a stronger stand

How media consolidation can shape which stories get told—or buried

Why independent, courageous reporting remains essential

What the future may hold for journalism and public accountability

Guests

Jim Acosta — Journalist and commentator

Dr. Nolan Higdon — Media scholar and author

Key takeaway

A functioning democracy depends on reporters who keep asking difficult questions—and media institutions.