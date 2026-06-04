Current scientific theories of the cosmos include a universe where we are either the first or the sole civilization to achieve consciousness. Other theories involve scenarios wherein intelligence blooms throughout the Universe at varying degrees and rates. That’s where the Steven Spielberg movie “Disclosure Day” dwells. Our species could be among many capable of cogent thought. It isn’t hard to look at humanity and wonder if we’re lagging a little behind.

That would definitely explain human society and politics, but also gives rise to scenarios where aliens tune into weekly episodes of “The Humans” like we watch super hero movies, or more accurately – the Flintstones.

Imagine a world where anything is possible. Dolphins with opposable thumbs live right next door. The righteous power of rock n’ roll places human society above all others. Peace reigns and people work together to better themselves and all of society. Money is irrelevant and society is much like Star Trek - without the nagging problem of killing Red Shirts each week.

I mention the current theories of the cosmos, because with all of the infinite possibilities, mathematically there should be one universe in which free speech is sacrosanct. There may be many of them. We just aren’t one of them.

Worldwide, free speech is floundering. The United States is now the greatest example of a failing democracy. The First Amendment to the document that spells out how we should conduct our government is almost completely disrespected. “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” If you can’t respect the first amendment, what does that say for all of the others?

The First Amendment addresses five key points. The government can’t establish a national religion or interfere with religions. Our founding fathers, with enlightenment ringing in their ears wanted to avoid the religious strife that had plagued Europe since the Middle Ages. Today, our leaders openly declare our country a Christian nation court while conveniently forgetting who Jesus Christ was and what he taught. The Sermon on the Mount. The Beatitudes. Read them for yourself. Learn.

Individuals are also sacrosanct. The Government can’t stop us from expressing our ideas, opinions and beliefs; Unless it’s 2026 and your name is Jane Good or Alex Pretti – or Democratic senator Andy Kim of New Jersey or Democratic Representative Adelita Grijalva of Arizona. Good and Pretti were murdered by the federal government. Kim and Grijalva were merely hit with pepper spray. I’m waiting for Secretary of State Marco Rubio to show up in a senate hearing and deny anyone was ever harmed – much like he showed up this week and denied that Trump ever fell asleep in a cabinet meeting – after being shown video of Trump doing so while Rubio spoke.

The press used to be really good at exposing the hypocrisy displayed by Rubio and others. The press toppled Richard Nixon. Today we placate Trump.

We are supposed to investigate, publish and criticize the government without government interference. But look at CBS. Owned by Trump’s friends and run by Bari Weiss who is the most unqualified individual currently running a national news network. Say goodbye to Scott Pelley. Trump’s stain is everywhere in the destruction of free speech. He took over the assignment of seats in the White House Brady Briefing Room. He took over assignments for the press pool – those who get closest access to the president. The Trump administration has banned the press from offices in the White House and more recently the Pentagon.

And forget peaceable assemblies. Alex Pretti got shot during one. Kim and Grijalva were pepper sprayed. ICE officials in Los Angeles, Minneapolis and elsewhere have been seen indiscriminately breaking up peaceable gatherings on numerous occasions.

Petitioning the government is the last pillar of free speech standing. Thank God - for it is the most important. It is the last bastion of hope in dark times. People are suing the Trump administration – and many of those suits have been successful. Gerrymandered districts, Trump’s immigration plans, the “One Big Beautiful Ballroom” and other actions have been challenged with a variety of success. However, other means of petitioning the government are and have been compromised for years. The government loathes to spend money on transparency issues like the Freedom of Information Act – so you often can’t get the information you need to decide whether you should petition the government. Lobbyists are owned by big business and more often than not the average constituent will rarely get a member of congress on the phone – unless they’re promising to donate to the next campaign. The opening bids to get most members of congress on the phone are a lot more than the celebrities who charge $100 for a “selfie” with fans in autograph sessions at the Burbank Marriot.

In every conceivable way our free speech rights have been violated. Those who agree with Trump are fine now, but what happens when they invariably lose power? – you know like after the midterm elections unless the Democrats screw it up – which they often do.

At some point, after the criminals of the Trump regime are brought to justice, the country must cease its violently swinging pendulum of social discourse. In fact, you could argue that to successfully prosecute the criminals of the Trump administration, we have to come to terms with each other first.

This week we remember D-Day. Less than a month later we will celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday. I was 15 year-old when this nation celebrated its bicentennial. It’s a great story involving fireworks, police, a broken tail light and wads of sweaty cash. I’ll save it for another time. But the actions of D-Day and our Independence Day only mean something if we continue to respect the Constitution people lived and died to support.

Free speech has never been more important and never so absent. Trump has been almost non-existent on the world stage for the last week – and few if anyone is asking why. That’s by design. Trump showed up on a morning show Wednesday bragging about going to the doctor and getting another physical. The constant visits to a doctor, the edema in his hands, the makeup covering them, the swollen ankles are all very unusual – yet few articles are written about this and little investigation is done. Meanwhile, Trump shows up for a brief time in the Oval office Wednesday and starts talking about how the reflecting pool is bigger than most skyscrapers – it’s always about size with him. And then he once again bragged about acing another cognitive test. No one asks if he understands those tests are merely used to show that he’s mentally competent enough to stand trial. They have nothing to do with being the genius he claims he is.

There is simply no one left hold Trump or anyone in government accountable for their actions. And this personally hurts. I have been jailed four times and hauled before grand juries on several occasions – all in the name of the First Amendment. I have been beaten. Shot at. Traveled to several conflict zones during my career. I ran a newspaper group and managed investigative teams. After I challenged George H.W. Bush in a press conference in San Antonio, I was summarily fired for “being rude” to the president. When Sam Donaldson knocked on my door to interview me after that incident, I said it wasn’t I who was at fault. I heavily criticized news management.

The executives who ran the newsroom where I worked said I was insubordinate – and so I had chosen my path. More recently I fought and defeated Donald Trump three times in court to hold on to my White House Press pass. I did these things because I was naïve enough then and still believe now that speaking truth to power is one of the most important elements of a democracy. I cannot abide by the sycophants in my profession who today bow and scrape before the government – and I’m absolutely appalled that the White House Correspondents Association has rescheduled its annual diner and will break bread with a President who not only demonizes us – but has effectively tamed us.

CBS and 60 minutes were one of the last bastions of hard-driving investigative reporting, but not anymore. Weiss, the CBS News editor in chief told reporters Wednesday morning that the network fired “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley because a “foundation” of trust had been broken after he assailed CBS leadership.

Pelley, during a recent staff meeting said Weiss “is murdering ‘60 Minutes . . .She does not love this place. She was brought in to kill it, and she’s been doing exactly that.”

“Despite our attempts to engage with Scott Pelley and to find a way back, unfortunately we weren’t able to do so, and so we had to part ways,” Weiss said after canning him. “We did not want that to happen, but that’s the path that he chose.”

I’ve heard those words before in some variation used on me. Pelley chose the path of speaking his mind. And Weiss, though not the government, is obviously happy to claim Pelley is insubordinate so she can justify firing a man who called her out and thus she serves both her corporate masters and president to which they are tied. I know too well the hypocrisy, the shallowness and the indefatigable lies corporate executives spew like venom to kill free speech. I’ve walked in Pelley’s path.

I tried to write all of this down in a book called “Free the Press” and while I’d love to see everyone read it, let me make it easy to understand:

If you fail to hold sacrosanct the First Amendment of our Constitution, then you are unworthy of a democracy. And you are not a superpower. You are a country no better than the dull-minded, greedy third-world nations run by despots who operate with cruelty and impunity to maintain their power over people. They do not serve their country. They exploit it.

Maybe there really are millions of habitable planet in our universe. Maybe they are many more advanced than us – and some less advanced. But I’d like to think that most would not be so stupid as to chop off their nose (if they have them) to spite their face the way we do on this planet. Otherwise, our first real close encounter with an alien species might look more like the ending of “Apocalypto” rather than “ET”.