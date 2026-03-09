Find a reason
Two professors and a reporter walk into a bar . . .
On MSNow, Senator Mark Kelly noted that he had counted nine reasons given by the administration for the unprovoked attack on Iran. In this episode, we discuss how well the corporate news media are fairing when it comes to covering the reasons and the events of the war in Iran. We talk about the economy of the war and even talk a little baseball near the end. This is episode 10 of season two of Hard Pass.
