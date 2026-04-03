First an F15, then an A10 . . .
But Trump says Iran has no anti-aircraft capability
I look to the moon and see hope. I look at Donald Trump and see despair.
I look at his war effort and I want to laugh. I haven’t seen this kind of stupidity since the Vietnam War.
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Glad I just became a paying dude. Good segment. Hope the Wizzo is rescued.
To be honest, I thought this would have happened by now. The sheer number of sorties made it inevitable.