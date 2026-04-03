Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Hale Irwin's avatar
Hale Irwin
2d

Glad I just became a paying dude. Good segment. Hope the Wizzo is rescued.

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Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
3d

To be honest, I thought this would have happened by now. The sheer number of sorties made it inevitable.

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