Brian Karem and Dr. Nolan Higdon discuss the critical issues surrounding media literacy, disinformation, and the current state of journalism. They explore the dangerous narratives perpetuated in media, the impact of media consolidation, and the role of government in fostering media illiteracy. The discussion also delves into the influence of AI on news dissemination, the cultural and political roots of media issues, and the importance of education in promoting media literacy. They emphasize the need for a cultural shift in how journalism is perceived and the necessity for diverse and credible media sources.

