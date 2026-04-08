For all humanity . . .

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript277For all humanity . . .The heart of the Artemis missionBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonApr 08, 2026277ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt we talk about the international effort to build a base on the moon.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsTrump opened Pandora's box1 hr ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (1019)16 hrs ago • Brian J KaremNoem and the evangelicalsApr 7 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonWhen Trump fires his minionsApr 7 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (1020)Apr 6 • Brian J KaremBannon's off the hook?Apr 6 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonAmerica returns to the moonApr 6 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon