Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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For all humanity . . .

The heart of the Artemis mission
Brian J Karem's avatar
Mark S. Zaid, P.C.'s avatar
Nolan Higdon's avatar
Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon
Apr 08, 2026

In this excerpt we talk about the international effort to build a base on the moon.

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