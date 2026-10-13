Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

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Sharon C's avatar
Sharon C
Oct 13Edited

This regime is criminal in its attacks on innocent people who they have relieved of duty from their jobs, and added insult to injury by smearing their good names.

They need to be held accountable for destroying the reputation of Ms. Comans and any other person they have denigrated similarly.

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Hale Irwin's avatar
Hale Irwin
Oct 13

Many Many people from Donny’s pack of fools will soon be behind bars. - hopefully in El Salvador.

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