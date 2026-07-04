Fourth of July SPECIAL event!
For two days only . . .
If you subscribe to this channel, then for the next 48 hours, take a look at the “First 100” - a candid look at Donald Trump’s first 100 days of his second administration.
Free of charge for every paid or non-paid subscriber as we celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States.
God Bless America.
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