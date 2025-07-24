Original artwork by Wasteland Entertainment.

KERI MOVED QUICKLY across the deck without thinking. Thirty seconds until his shift began. He would not be late. He was never late. Never early. He was on time. Always. Like a well-crafted computer, he clicked into his place, knew his place. In fact, in an odd way he enjoyed his place. He liked the feeling that he helped others, that in some small way he made a difference. He also liked that he never once, ever, had to think for himself. Being detached from the decision making process gave him an odd sense of freedom. He snapped out his binoculars and looked across the deck of the expansive ship. His watch had begun.

"Triplett!" Lieutenant David Thaurus shouted as he marched up

to Keri.

"Yes, sir!" Keri shot back as quickly as possible.

"Anything son?"

"No, sir."

"Okay, then. As you were." Thaurus turned and marched away.

Keri turned his attention outward, searching with the binoculars for anything, and everything. The ship's electronics were supposed to detect anything larger than a grain of sand within its path, but Force regulations said to take nothing for chance. The human element, by those very same regulations, could not be taken for granted. Keri, along with 144 others, was posted in a strategic position as "eyes" for the ship. His station was at the tail end of the massive ship's bridge, a series of clear plastisteel windows overlooking the tail end of the ship.

Outside those huge windows the beautiful blue ocean dominated the view. Swirling white clouds broke up the beautiful blue like thin wisps of floating milkweed. It was an illusion of breathtaking beauty, almost like a painted canvas hanging in front of him. Because they were in such a low orbit over Milsapp's planet the illusion was only broken at the very corner of the windows, where if Keri strained himself he could barely make out the comfortable black solitude and detached peace of deep space.



Jay looked at the screen without much enthusiasm. It was another John Wayne movie. This time the Duke was battling aliens on Epsilon Urandi-5. As usual, his spaceship made a great "whooshing" noise as it cut through the vacuum of space-completely irrelevant since there's no atmosphere to carry sound in space. Jay remembered his mother had often complained about that, but he gave it little thought.

Instead, as per his training, he sipped at the Joy Juice near his chin and watched the movie. The dialogue was stilted, and the Duke, although pretty heroic, didn't act like any BAT trooper Jay ever worked with or knew. To make matters worse, whoever wrote the screenplay got all the terminology wrong. To begin with, even though Jay and all his comrades were part of the Ballistic Advance Infantry Troops, no one ever called them "BAIT." Not if they wanted to live very long anyway. The common acronym was BAT as in "Bat out of Hell" for the way they ejected by the hundreds out of a CAP Battleship in a coffin-sized capsule- usually shot right into the enemy's atmosphere to carry on a ground campaign.



But, Jay still liked John Wayne movies. He remembered his mom telling him when he was a small boy that John Wayne used to be a real person, but Jay quit believing that about the time he quit believing in the Easter Bunny and Santa Claus. John Wayne was just a AI-generated hero for the ages. He could always be counted on to do the right thing, to stand up for God and Country, get the girl, and save the small children from the ravages of war. No way, Jay told himself, did such an actor ever really exist. He wasn't even sure there were any real actors any more. Most of them were just AI's. Hell, Jay met a programmer once in a bar who told him even the voices were created by computer. It was all a scam. The screenwriting, however, was still done by real people. That he knew for sure. His brother James was a writer. He wrote a couple of small romance comedies that Jay never seemed to enjoy. They seemed so sappy, and the characters seemed to think too much. Way too much freedom of movement and thought.

They would never survive as BATs.



He lost himself in the happy moment remembering his brother and forgot the John Wayne movie on the screen that sat inches in front of his face. Jay loved his BAT suit. A screen in your face, plumbing attached to take care of your necessary bodily excretions, food and liquid and all the legal drugs available to a BAT trooper were available from the tube stuck in the corner of his mouth. He smiled and felt good. Another quiet suck at the Joy Juice at his chin enhanced the feeling. Nothing to worry about. No cares in the world. The time strip on his wrist said it was noon, ship-time. He sighed. No worries. No thoughts, no worries. Follow the manual, and he'd be okay.





Keri snapped to attention.

"What were you thinking about, mister?" Thaurus shouted.

"I was following orders, sir." Maybe the Lieutenant thought he'd been slacking, but there was not much to see right now. Oh, well.

"Explain yourself, Private."

"The private was executing General Order Number 357."

"And that order, Private, is?"

"The private shall act as eyes for the CAPship as we retrieve BAT soldiers stranded in space from an aborted insertion. Sir!"

"And what has the private found?"

"The private has found dick, sir."

"Very good. Carry on private." Thaurus turned on his heel and proceeded to the next post. Keri didn't give him another thought and returned to surveying for stranded BAT troopers.

Jay studied the readouts on his computer screen. It had been two hours since the Al. There were several times in his past he'd been stranded in space longer, waiting for a CAPship to pick him up, so he wasn't worried. He wouldn't worry anyway with his regular intervals of Joy Juice, but the spare time weighed heavily on him. He began to think.

"Thinking is the enemy of the enlisted man."

"Yes, sir!" He was daydreaming. Back in boot. Not good.

"Boy, you don't call me, 'Sir'. I work for a living!"

"Yes, Senior Drill Instructor!"

Jay suddenly snapped out of it. Daydreaming was no way to stay frosty. Was this is a symptom of overdosing on Joy Juice? It had never happened before. The manual dictated when waiting for pick-up to stay on the Joy Juice, watch movies, participate in hologram sports, virtual sex, and at regular five-minute intervals check the up-link. He checked his up-link. He was still sending a signal. He would be rescued. That wasn't what was bothering him. He had to stop thinking.

What was it Johnny had said? "I think we're fucked. I don't think the General knows what the hell he's doing." That had been right before the disaster. Johnny was now so much shredded, frozen meat floating around Milsapp's planet. Jay was just a small satellite himself around that small blue marble, but at least he was alive. Why had Johnny said that? He'd made hundreds of drops, just like Jay. Oh yeah, he had a cousin on Milsapp. Why were they the enemy again? Didn't matter. BAT troopers don't think. They act.



A proximity klaxon sounded in Jay's suit. His screen showed a small swarm of meteors ahead. It was a jumbled mass of floating debris from a ship explosion as well as bits of mineral and rock. Man, had this fight been a disaster. Three CAPships totally destroyed. Thousands of troopers like him stranded. Off in the distance Jay had identified two members of his team. No atmosphere to interfere with sighting team members. The detail was exquisite even a quarter of a mile away. One of them was dead of a suit breach. Shit happens.

"Alpha Bravo," Jay said into his communicator.

"This is Alpha Bravo. Go."

"This team leader, Papa Charlie. How are you doing son?"

"Doing fine, Papa Charlie. Got the Joy Juice locked and loaded.

Porno on the Holo and I'm good to go for re-insertion."

"Roger that Alpha Bravo. Anyone else on the General Freak?"

"Rogers is a deader sir. Holed by a stray blast. Can't raise anyone else. I've seen plenty floating around though. Debris field making it hard to get close though. Thought maybe my radio was dead 'til you chinned me up."

"We're probably the only two left in our platoon. Stay Frosty. Pickup will be here soon." Jay said. "I'll see if I can't steer closer. Better to hang together rather than hang separately."

"No worries. Alpha Bravo's hanging fine."



Jay smiled. By the book. Everything by the book. If it wasn't in the book, don't even think about it. He dialed in Super Bowl I on the Holo. Green Bay Packers versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Green Bay won it 35 - 10, but they didn't have Jay David Buehner, BAT trooper and star player on their side. Jay decided he'd take the role of middle-linebacker this time and see if he could indirectly improve upon the score.

He lost himself in the game and a chance to play on the same team as the great Bart Starr.

It felt good not to think.



"Debris field, sir!" Keri shouted it out, but knew the ship's computer would already know this, and in fact the ship had already begun evasive maneuvers. But, still regulations demanded Keri report the obvious.

"Very good, Private." The Lieutenant was also obliged to report the obvious and did so with military precision. All by the book. All totally unnecessary and yet, by regulations all very necessary.

Keri was moved by the sight of the destruction. He tried to calculate how much money he was seeing floating in space. All those ships. All that equipment. The dead men didn't cost that much, but some of those ships had at least a year's Gross Domestic Product from some smaller nations wrapped up in their production costs. Earth Central Banking would shit. He shook his head again. Milsapp's defenses were awesome. Even more awesome was the fact the planetary government had allowed Earth's government to remove the dead and injured. Earth Forces never allowed that of the enemy.

"Private, heads up. The debris field is taking out the sensors on some of our BAT troops. Eyes sharp. We'll need visual assistance for pick-up."

"Yes sir!" Keri sighed. His work actually meant something now, but he didn't think about it. He had a job to do. He did it. By the book.

That was it.



Somewhere in the back of his head, Jay knew it was virtual sex.

Just so many hoses and sensors connected to his body in his jumpsuit, but the feeling was incredible. She was Jay's favorite fantasy, a redhead with long lean legs, champagne glass breasts with a nice glowing tan, and a pair of lips he could explore for days. His sex slave was in the middle of orally pleasuring him in his favorite variation of the 69 position when he was brought out of it by the emergency klaxon on his suit. The image dissolved too quickly. He was left in a foul humor with stars exploding in his head and a rock solid hard-on when he gasped at the site in front of him.

In between his suit diversions he had set the autopilot to try to and steer closer to his BAT comrade. But, now it appeared Jay was going to have to think again. The debris field was too thick and the autopilot couldn't steer through it. Worse, a 50-foot section of a ship's bridge was headed straight for him. He could even make out a computer station and scorched, charred remnants of a bulkhead wall.

He didn't want to think about what would happen if he hit that chunk of space crap at the speed he was going. He clicked on his thrusters and gave them a short micro-burst. Starboard. Aft. Starboard. He tumbled out of the way. Funny, he could hear the micro-jets inside his suit. He thought of his mother again. Wonder what she would say about that. "There's no sound in space."

Damn, idle thought got him in trouble. How could he miss that irregular portion of the deck tumbling toward him? He gave his suit full throttle. Starboard. Aft. Minus 10 degrees on the Z-axis. No Good.

Again he could hear a sound. A sickening scrape, followed by a thump and a hiss. Klaxons went off. The damn deck hit him at the top of his suit. His HUD display and computer screen showed his communications array completely disabled. There went the uplink, and a minor hull breach. Sealed. No loss of coolant. Minimal atmospheric loss. He repositioned a mirror on his suit to survey the damage. Clean break. The up-link severed. His connection to the rest of humanity lost. Isolation. Loneliness. Solitude.

Fear.

Funny, he didn't know if he felt those things or just thought about

them. He didn't know for sure if he felt anything.

Didn't matter. He knew his chances of retrieval now were only slightly greater than dick. Without his communications array the CAPship would have a very small chance of picking him out from all the other debris, dead suits, and space junk floating in his immediate vicinity,

He knew what the manual said. He always went by the book.



"We never leave a man behind. Do you understand that Triplett?"

"Yes, sir." Keri knew this to be true. It said so in the manual,

"Therefore, we will leave the vicinity at 1800 hours ship time whether or not we have picked up all of the remaining jump pods. Do you understand soldier?"

"Yes sir. The private understands. We never leave a man behind. We will leave men behind, sir."

"As you were."

It made perfect sense. The history of the Force was filled with tales of heroic rescues, horrible odds and men fighting to bring a friend home. The Force would prevail. They wouldn't leave a man behind. And if they did it was to save the entire Force. The Force was greater than any one man. It had a tradition.

Keri returned to his post and began surveying the nearby debris.

So far he'd found two BAT troopers and got them home to safety. He'd find more.



He wanted to call up his mother and talk to her.

He couldn't.

He wanted to email her.

He couldn't do that either.

Jay then thought of his long dead father. Well I'd have a better chance of contacting him than Mom.

"Son, all you have is yourself. Never give up that unique gift of who you are.”

"Yes, Dad." What was a 9-year-old to say to his father? Especially when his father was dying?

The sedative had kicked in; he was dreaming. It would make it easier to do what he knew he must. In a hopeless situation a BAT trooper must not let his equipment fall into enemy hands. That meant the trooper couldn't fall into enemy hands either since he was part of the equipment. There was a simple and adequate solution. The small nuclear generator in his suit would, at the appropriate moment, flare with the white-hot intensity of a small sun, vaporizing the suit and anything inside it. Just dust left. But the generals on the Force were humane. Jay had to acknowledge that. They allowed you to take a sedative and then a poison that would silently, painlessly, kill you just seconds betore you vaporized. It was very humane. You were even allowed to record your last will and testament or record a goodbye for your family if you wished.

The uplink would send it all to the CAPship or to Central only Jay's suit was damaged and there was no one he wanted to say goodbye to anyway. His mother was too old and wouldn't understand. She never liked him joining the service anyway. And most of his girlfriends were too superficial to warrant a goodbye call to.

He looked over at the small red button on his wrist pad. He only had to open the patch, flip the switch, tongue up the medication and within 15 seconds it would be over with. By the book. He sighed What was keeping him? Why didn't he just pull the trigger? By the book. By the book. For the Force. For humanity. For the peace loving, honor admiring Force. Only if they loved peace so much why were they always at war? And what honor was there in just offing oneself because Central didn't want your technological terror suit to fall into the hands of the enemy? Why was he thinking so damn much anyway? He knew the price of admission when he joined up. Always accepted it before. Why not now? Godamnit, what had Johnny said before the jump? He never heard Johnny talk like that before. Why now? Why just before he bought it?

He looked around, but his new orbit, brought about with his collision with the CAPship debris, had placed him out of the line of sight of any of his troopers. Right now he was in a big void of space filled with debris ranging in size from a pebble to a four-story house.



He couldn't see a trooper if there was one out there anyway.

Milsapp looked nice and bright, though. For the first time, it seemed he really took notice of it. Johnny had visited his cousin there. Said it was just like Earth, without the pollution and big cities. Masturbation was legal, and you could have sex with and marry anyone you wanted.

Why was simulated sex legal on earth, but not masturbation? Jay pondered that for a second and then remembered the Church. That's right.

In sim-sex, you didn't pleasure yourself, so it was legal. With manual masturbation you defiled yourself. Lovely logic that.

He thought again of Milsapp's planet. Johnny had said it was much freer and friendlier than Earth. Probably just a line of shit, but Johnny said it was so and Johnny wouldn't knowingly lie to Jay. His cousin said Earth's church sponsored hegemony, which Earth called missionary work, was the source of irritation between the two planets. The people on Milsapp, they just wanted to be left alone, Johnny said.

Friendliest people he'd ever met. How could that be? Both friendly and standoffish.

The Force wanted them in with the rest of humanity.

But they wouldn't go peacefully.

It was always the backwater planets. Jay had fought at a dozen of them. Someone always had a cousin or friend on one of those backwater burgs. Most of them were horrible places, too. Super cold or super hot. Too much water or too little. The denizens always looked toothless and old - even when they were young.

Johnny said Milsapp was different. Who knew?

He fumbled with the switch on his arm. What was stopping him?



Keri looked evenly at the debris. No doubt about it now. Two more BATs unregistered on the sensors were in plain sight. One was tumbling end over end. He put the scope on it, and it came back with negative read-outs. No damage. Just a dead suit emitting it's locator beacon. Probably still in good working order, once they get rid of the deader inside. The BAT trooper probably had overdosed on Joy Juice. It happened on occasion, although the Force didn't like to let anyone know about it. The results were always the same, though. The suit would shut down, conserve energy and wait for retrieval, emitting only its emergency locator. With the suit shutdown, the trooper inside would be perfectly preserved. Upon retrieval, the Force would simply eject the human popsicle, tune up the suit and pass it on to the next trooper.

Keri shifted his attention to the other suit. It was in a more stable orbit, but something looked visibly wrong with it. Keri got it on the scope as well. Damage. The up-link, all the communication array, wiped. Thermal read-outs indicated a BAT still alive. He forwarded the information to Lieutenant Thaurus.



"Good work, Triplett." He looked over the data and turned to the Officer of the Deck. "Officer of the Deck," the Lieutenant shouted.

"We have two suits sighted. BATs sir. At 42 degrees lateral, Plus .5 degrees on the Z at a quarter of a mile."

"Roger that, Lieutenant." The Officer of the Deck took the information and looked it over. "Okay helmsman, prepare to retrieve the live trooper first,"

"May I remind the Officer of the Deck that we have only 15 minutes left for retrieval. We must be underway for the next star system by then."



The Officer of the Deck looked at his helmsman. The man was right. By the book.

"Belay the order then, helmsman. Retrieve the intact suit first. If we have a chance to retrieve the BAT we will, otherwise secure the good suit."

"Aye, sir."

Jay shifted uncomfortably in his suit. He still couldn't see anything but space debris and the planet, inviting him below. There were no such things as BAT prisoners of war. A BAT flew or a BAT crashed, but the honor of the Force was maintained. He looked around again. There was still no one within sight and no way to contact the CAPship. He knew what he was supposed to do. By the book, his training taught him.

Think for yourself, his mother and father screamed at him across time.

God, he hated to have to think. A lifetime of Force philosophy stood against him.



"We have both pods aboard Officer of the Deck." The helmsman looked at the display. "And we are secured for light speed."

"You have permission to leave orbit."

The CAPship flared into life and began to pull away. Keri looked down at his time strip. 1600 hours. His watch was over. He sighed and smiled. Today had been a good day. He'd helped. In some small way he'd made a difference. He never felt more alive, more human. By the book. It always worked out. Always would. Wasn't it wonderful to live in a society that had already worked out all the intricacies of thought so problem solving was no problem at all?

No worries. No anxieties. Do it by the book and you were free to live your life without having to ever vex your mind. Keri was looking forward to his evening. Chow, suds, maybe a movie and some holo-games. Then sleep and up and at 'em bright and early. Great life.



Jay sighed and looked at his time strip. 1700 hours. The CAPship wasn't coming. He knew Force policy. He could no longer put off the inevitable. He was coldly, indifferently alone floating above a strange planet with no family and no friends and no one to help. He looked down at his self-destruct button.

To hell with it.

He touched the ignition on his suit and prepared for entry into Milsapp's atmosphere. Their defenses might shoot him out of the sky. He might burn up on entry. He definitely couldn't contact anyone with his uplink fried, but he had to take a chance. When he thought about it he just decided that today he didn't want to die - and this was his best chance to live. Besides, he thought to himself, if he were captured and made a prisoner, what could be so bad about a planet where masturbation was legal? He fired his thrusters and smiled. His computers told him it would take another two hours to maneuver so he could come down near the largest city.

He thought about it. Porno or John Wayne?

It was nice to be able to think.

Originally published in “Spin Control”, 2001 Brookeville Press