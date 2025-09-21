As our thin-skinned president continues to cry about jokes made at his expense, let’s revisit a conversation I had with Tom Arnold and Hal Sparks regarding Free Speech and Comedy at LA’s Comedy Chateau - nearly six months ago.

We spoke about the challenges of laughing and making jokes under the new Donald Trump regime and how important it is to have a laugh even as the President is trying to burn it all to the ground.

It sounds oddly tragic and is riddled with a bit of Deja Vu, but was one of our best episodes of “Just Ask the Question”.