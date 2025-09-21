Free Speech - Laugh or cry we'll be here all week - Try the Veal
A conversation with Tom Arnold and Hal Sparks
As our thin-skinned president continues to cry about jokes made at his expense, let’s revisit a conversation I had with Tom Arnold and Hal Sparks regarding Free Speech and Comedy at LA’s Comedy Chateau - nearly six months ago.
We spoke about the challenges of laughing and making jokes under the new Donald Trump regime and how important it is to have a laugh even as the President is trying to burn it all to the ground.
It sounds oddly tragic and is riddled with a bit of Deja Vu, but was one of our best episodes of “Just Ask the Question”.
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.