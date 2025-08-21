American journalism is in a very bad place. Corporate media has decimated the landscape. Politicians use us and abuse us. Independent voices do not exist.

And the words of Ben Bagdikian are largely forgotten:

“Never forget that your obligation is to the people. It is not, at heart, to those who pay you, or to your editor, or to your sources, or to your friends, or to the advancement of your career. It is to the public.”

Today’s media are awash in venal, vile and ignorant individuals more impressed with their ability to suck up to power than question it.

That has to change if our democracy has a hope of survival.

I’d favor some good rock n’ roll music too. But that’s just me.