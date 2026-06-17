Free The Press with Brian Karem- Wednesday June 17

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript613Free The Press with Brian Karem- Wednesday June 17A recording from Brian J Karem and Chris Sampson's live videoBrian J Karem and Chris SampsonJun 17, 2026613ShareTranscriptGet more from Brian J Karem in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremChris SampsonRecent PostsCelebrate the 4th with the US!19 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (949)21 hrs ago • Brian J KaremWhere is our Teddy Roosevelt?Jun 16 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (950)Jun 15 • Brian J KaremDNI and the lack of intelligenceJun 15 • Brian J KaremThe freshly minted trillionaireJun 15 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's latest "truce" in IranJun 15 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon