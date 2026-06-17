Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Free The Press with Brian Karem- Wednesday June 17

A recording from Brian J Karem and Chris Sampson's live video
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Brian J Karem and Chris Sampson
Jun 17, 2026
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