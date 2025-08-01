Friday Morning in the Moose Lodge

There is political blood in the water.

Donald Trump caused it. He fed it. And now the political blood is his own.

Last week the “Moose Lodge Guy,” — otherwise known as Jacob Chansley, the QAnon Shaman who showed up at the Capitol on Jan. 6 adorned in an outfit Fred Flintstone might have worn to a lodge meeting — turned on the president. Among the usual incoherent stream of gibberish he spews on X was this masterpiece: “Oh yeah & F**k Israel! And F**k Donald Trump!”

His defection is the latest example of the fact that Trump cannot harness the whirlwind that blew him back into office.

The Trump administration’s bid for total control, coupled with his inability to stop lying as often as he draws breath, now pits him against some of his most, ahem, fervent supporters. It’s just another weekly edition of “SmackDown” in Don’s demented mind. But if “Moose Lodge Guy” will storm the seat of our democracy for you because he thinks the government is a fraud, what will he do once he thinks you’re a fraud? The answer to that question will unfold over at least the next few weeks, but I can’t imagine Trump cares. He has far greater concerns than “Moose Lodge Guy.”