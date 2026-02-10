From a Dog Whistle to an air horn
Two professors and reporter walk into a bar
In this episode we look at two big stories making news. One, the President's post on Truth social where Barack and Michelle Obama are depicted as apes. The fallout and criticism was swift and from both sides of the political spectrum. Next we talk about the axe that fell at the Washington Post where nearly a third of the company's staff were fired. What is the state of journalism in the shadow of this massive layoff from one of the nation's top sources of news?
