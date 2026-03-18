From Russia - with Love
Two professors and a reporter walk into a bar . . .
In this episode Brian, Mike and Mark look to see if the U.S. corporate news media are reporting on how Vladimir Putin and Russia are benefitting from the U.S. and Israeli attacks in Iran. With Russia giving intelligence help to Iran and the lifting of sanctions on the sale of Russian oil, it seems as if no other country is seeing more positive results from this war than Russia.
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