Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Gerrymandering and the midterms

The danger of the coming fall elections
Brian J Karem's avatar
Mark S. Zaid, P.C.'s avatar
Nolan Higdon's avatar
Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon
Apr 20, 2026

In this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” we discuss the problem of the coming fall election.

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