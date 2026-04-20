Gerrymandering and the midterms

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript82Gerrymandering and the midtermsThe danger of the coming fall electionsBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonApr 20, 202682ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” we discuss the problem of the coming fall election.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsTrump's latest war crime threats3 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (1007)17 hrs ago • Brian J KaremDonald Trump and a call for impeachment18 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's newest Iranian threat19 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonWho are the missing scientists?20 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonScott Bessent and his tenuous hold on reality21 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonKash Patel on the chopping block22 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon