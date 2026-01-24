I would like to have just one day without a mountain of lies, without violence and without strife.

I have heard similar sentiments from both sides of the political aisle, and while each side wants to blame the other, the blame should be placed on the proximate man. Who is inducing the strife? Who is emblematic of the violence? And who benefits from all the lies?

“The Buck Stops Here” Harry S. Truman told us. “I take no responsibility,” Donald Trump told us. “It’s all Joe Biden and the liberal, radical Democrats who are at fault.”

Trump will have you believe that he is a saint coming to cleanse the soul of America.

And I want to forget all of the bullshit he has said, because none of it means anything.

His actions due. And one year after Trump won re-election we now live in an authoritarian state as empty of due process as North Korea, with the police force of the former Soviet Union, and as corrupt as any banana republic.

Trump lies. An American citizen dies.

Funny how a man who screamed for the support of the Second Amendment when mass shootings rage across the country gets upset that someone is packing heat in Minneapolis (was he though?) We really don’t know, but perhaps the situation in Minneapolis is the very reason the founders of our country wanted you to be able to have guns.

Because all I see in Minneapolis is armed thugs threatening and killing the citizenry.

And that my friends is why Donald Trump should be removed from office.

Stephen Miller should be imprisoned as should Pam Bondage, Kash Patel, and a host of other criminals currently wielding power against the principles found in our Constitution.

Me? Just give me one day without the strife, anger, hatred and violence.

If I can’t get that, a nice Kentucky bourbon will suffice. Neat. And keep them coming. We’ll be here all week - try the veal.