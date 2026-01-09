The first thing we should recognize is that Donald Trump was not in the White House Brady Briefing room Thursday.

Someone had apparently tasked Vice President J.D. Vance with the responsibility of cleaning up the mess caused when an unnamed Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent gunned down a 37-year-old mother in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

So, while my colleagues in the briefing room didn’t ask it, I want to know - where was the president? Why didn’t he show up and take questions? Is he sick? Suffering from dementia? With the temperature and the mood in this country hot and agitated, this is the opportune time to have a president step forward turn down the heat.

Instead, we got Vance who not only did not do that, but instead vehemently declared and sometimes yelled at the press that the administration was going to raise the temperature while demanding that we all quit calling the murder victim a murder victim and give thanks to the ICE agent who shot her three times without good cause.

The videotape clearly shows that an ICE agent pulled out a gun and tried to stop the victim from fleeing. Renee Nicole Good was a poet, a wife, a mother of a six year old, a member of the LGBTQ+ community and an auburn- haired American citizen. She faced no criminal charges.

Vance said the press reporting on her death was one of “the most disgraceful acts by the American Media.”

I have covered crime for many years. I find this action one of the most disgraceful acts ever defended by a criminal regime in the White House.

The ICE officers escalated the situation, frightening a woman to the point of panic and she tried to flee. They shot her when they couldn’t control her. As much as the White House and its supporters have asked us to think of the officer’s state of mind, I’d like to remind people we should also consider the woman’s state of mind. The news has been filled with people being arrested without cause, and jailed as well - including American citizens. She was probably scared beyond reason.

I am reminded of how well-trained police officers act and I am particularly reminded of a cop I knew many years ago in San Antonio. He was a red-haired white man working on the eastside of town - an area where low-income African Americans resided. We will call him Harold. He knew his beat. He walked it. Those in the area knew him and respected him. He was a kind, logical man. With pride he told me that in 20 years he had never once pulled his service revolver though he had been in a variety of potentially violent situations. “I find if you show respect, you can usually talk to anyone,” he told me.

One day I watched him in action. We were talking outside of the 401 Ice House - a local convenience store. A young man walked out and motioned to Harold that someone had a gun inside. I urged my cameraman (I was working for KMOL-TV as its crime beat reporter at the time) to “start rolling.”

Harold didn’t call for backup. He didn’t call in SWAT and he didn’t draw his revolver. He stuck his head inside and saw a man behind the counter with his hands up talking to a man with a revolver drawn on him. Harold cocked his head to one side and spoke with the voice of a man greeting a long lost friend. “Jimmy what the Hell is going on here?” The gunman turned around and looked at Harold.

“Mr. Harold this man didn’t give me my deposit for my pop bottle,” Jimmy explained as he waved his gun at the man behind the counter.

Harold laughed and told Jimmy to put the gun down before he got in trouble and how he didn’t want to go to the trouble filling out paperwork because he was forced to shoot a man over a “lousy quarter.” He then looked at Jimmy again who seemed to waver. “How long have I known you Jimmy? You’re not a killer.” And he laughed. Jimmy laughed. “You know me Mr. Harold.”

“Damn. I thought this was serious,” Harold said. Jimmy dropped the gun on the counter, and Harold walked up slowly, picked up the gun, urging the man behind the counter to give Jimmy a quarter. Jimmy took the quarter, thanked him and Harold, who then slapped the cuffs on him.

“Whatcha arresting me for Mr. Harold?”

I was nonplussed. Speechless - a rare occurrence for me.

But I have seen over the years well-trained men and women in law enforcement who knew how to de-escalate situations without bloodshed and avoided the very situation that occurred in Minneapolis.

The trouble began when the officers, dressed in tactical gear approached the woman and tried to yank her out of her car. There was no politeness there. No kindness. No respect for the individual. Only disdain and dehumanizing behavior was on display.

Instead of police officers who were there to protect and serve, they acted like military teams on a routine patrol where everyone is considered an enemy.

The people who are irresponsible are those in the White House. They have improperly trained ICE, if they’ve been given much training or supervision at all.

If The Vice President wanted to lower the temperature in the room, he could have walked into the Brady Briefing room, cued up the videotapes and walked us all through what happened. He didn’t.

He said there was an ongoing investigation, but he already told us the outcome - he believes the dead woman was “brainwashed” and that the Radical Left is responsible for her death - not the officer who shot her in cold blood.

Everything Vance said about the “radical left” could apply to those who stormed the Capitol on January 6, were tried and convicted - only to be given pardons by Donald Trump. We all know it and only the Trump administration will deny it. Are you going to believe the Vice-President or your lying eyes?

An eye-for-an-eye only makes the world go blind. Today blindness is spreading. Vance is right that the administration has “a responsibility to protect the public,” but he’s wrong in blaming those without guns, masks, tactical gear and handcuffs for being responsible.

We are the people. I urge peace. But, I am skeptical that anything will be done to bring about peace. The DOJ is kicking local police out of an investigation we all believe will exonerate the ICE officer who pulled the trigger. “Of course no one wants an American citizen to be killed. It’s a tragedy. A tragedy caused by the radical left,” Vance said more than once.

The thing that Vance got right, I mean without a doubt got right, was when he said if you don’t like the policies of this administration you should go out and vote.

I urge that too in the midterm elections.

The question is; will Donald Trump declare Martial Law and cancel the elections?

The actions in the White House and the actions in Minneapolis point to the undeniable truth that we are at a breaking point - courtesy of Trump, Vance and the rest of those serving in this administration.