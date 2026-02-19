Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Governor Beshear Speaks about the free press

A different view from Trump
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Feb 19, 2026

Governor Andy Beshear from Kentucky speaks to the needs of a free press.

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian J Karem · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture