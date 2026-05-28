Rock n’ roll remains, among all of the many forms of artistic human expressions, one of the most collaborative in which I’ve ever participated.

As a member of a few bands, and having attended quite a few concerts - from small pubs to outdoor stadiums - the righteous power of rock n’ roll I’ve seen transforms strangers into friends, friends into lovers - lovers into soulmates.

Playing in a band for a crowd, getting into a grove, feeds your energy. The audience gets into that grove and there’s a symbiotic relationship that develops. The more energy you put out, the more the audience takes in and the more the audience puts out. There are few experiences I’ve had that is more enjoyable and life affirming than leading a band and watching people have a good time. The flip side is also true. When you see a good concert, it feeds your energy.

I saw Dave Edmunds playing in a pub in St. Louis in which pub goers were getting ready for a fight. I expected Dave to play “Crawling through the Wreckage.” Instead, he broke out with a Beatles song: “Hide your Love Away.” The fight subsided. Edmunds smiled. “No one wants to fight when we play the Beatles,” he said.

I was at the Who concert in Riverfront stadium where a host of people were crushed trying to enter the arena. I’ve seen Tom Petty, Paul McCartney, The Allman Brothers Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Prince, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, The Marshal Tucker Band, The Clash, The Ramones and of course Bruce Springsteen. Every one of those concerts I cherish.

But, nothing I’ve ever seen compares to what I saw out of Springsteen in a driving rain storm Wednesday May 27,2026. For two and a half hours Springsteen sang 27 songs with the verve and energy of a 19-year-old and the wisdom of a man his age. The 19-member E-Street Band took us through greatest hits, a hint of gospel and reached back to Woody Guthrie on the latest installment of “The Land of Hopes and Dreams American Tour.” Hearing that band’s rendition of “This Train” was inspiring. “41 Bullets” was sobering.

The concert was about more than the music. It was about the politics in Washington D.C., the president, the death of two Americans (Alex Pretti and Renée Good) at the hand of ICE agents in Minnesota and the deterioration of free speech and our constitutional rights at the hands “of a corrupt” president.

No doubt the concert was about more than the music. “He was thinking what could we do about this,” guitarist Nils Lofgren explained. “This is our effort”

Springsteen began his concern with an appeal to the “righteousness of rock n’ roll” to heal a troubled and divided nation on three occasions before launching into the kind of music that not only got you dancing - but thinking.

And what I came away thinking was that I hadn’t heard protest music like this since my callow youth in the 60s and then 70s when the National Guard killed four protesting college students at Kent State.

Music can move mountains - but more importantly it can move people. The music of my childhood helped move a nation away from totalitarianism. Now comes Springsteen. Using the E-Street band he singlehandedly moved the needle and urged an audience of 45,000 friends who had no idea they were close friends until that concert yell at the top of their voices so “the corrupt president” could hear them at the White House.

After the concert, I had the opportunity to spend some time with members of the band. I asked a few of them if they were aware of what they were doing. Some, like Lofgren, have been around long enough that they knew from early experience and songs like “Born in the U.S.A” exactly what they were doing.

Some were to young to have that experience, but were very cognizant of what they were doing. Everyone marveled at Springsteen’s timeless energy. “He is a unicorn,” his drummer said.

But all of that aside, as Springsteen broke into “War” by Edwin Starr at the beginning of his set he and the E-Street band made it blindingly clear that he would not sacrifice the rock n’ roll to preach. The band came to play - and they certainly did.

“We live in tough times,” Springsteen said at one point. “But the E-Street Band was built for tough times.”

Wednesday night in Washington D.C. not only did Springsteen demonstrate the power of citizen activism, but the healing and enjoyable power of rock music - a power that makes friendships possible, if not inevitable and reminds us all that we’re all in it together.

I’ve been to many concerts and played in many bands. I’ve been hooked on music since I was six and learned to play the piano. I enjoy music more than I can describe.

And what I saw Wednesday night was the best concert I’ve ever had the joy of attending.

Thanks for that Bruce. And thanks for the reminder that the spirit of the 60s still lives.

Let freedom and ass-kickin’ rock n’ roll reign!