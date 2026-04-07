Happy F'in Easter FFER
A President who has definitely lost it
WARNING: THIS EPISODE CONTAINS PROFANITY! The president released a rather unusual Easter message on Sunday. The corporate news media jumped on it quickly. But, while they covered it, how well did they do in that coverage? Some used the full text including all of the profanity while some attempted to soften the wording. We talk about this as well as some of the reasons that were proffered as to why Mr. Trump posted this including potential cognitive decline.
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