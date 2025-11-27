Happy First Amendment Turkey Day

In this special Thanksgiving edition of “Just Ask the Question,” join host Brian Karem and Dr. Nolan Higdon as they discuss the importance of the First Amendment, the challenges facing journalism today, and the impact of social media on news reporting. They explore the need for accountability in media, the role of corrections, and the future of journalism in the context of big tech and media monopolies. The conversation emphasizes the necessity of a vibrant press for democracy and the importance of transparency and factual reporting. It’s all about using the scientific method to collect information.

What’s one question you wish you could ask a leader? Drop your thoughts below!

#Thanksgiving #FirstAmendment #FreedomOfSpeech #Journalism #Podcast #Gratitude #AskTheQuestion #Engage #MediaAccountability #Thankful