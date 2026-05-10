My mom, I’m happy to say, is still with us. She raised four children, mostly by herself. She worked in a world where women were paid less than men. She pushed hard against the glass ceiling.

She still speaks her mind. Stands up for what she believes in and taught us the meaning of love, family, loyalty and responsibility.

Her actions in the world of the 70s reminds me of what it means to persevere against the odds with a sense of humor, wonderment and awe at the world we live in.

She kicked ass then. She does so now.

Love you mom,

your son Brian.