I want to tell a story of thanks this Thanksgiving.

I hope you will briefly indulge me.

I was in college when a good friend of mine introduced me to the power of sweet potato pie. I was a profoundly enthusiastic fan of the pumpkin pie at the time, and I was not about to be lured away from the joy of that holiday dessert by any kind of cheap imitating potato pie.

I had a grandfather who swore potatoes made great vodka, but pie was another matter.

So with an unease as I considered what could be crossing my palate, and with no expectations of anything profound or lasting entering my life, I tried the sweet potato pie out of respect for my friend and her mother who made the pie.

I have never looked back. Woe be unto thee I shout at the Pumpkin pie with both acknowledgement of the pleasure the pie of my youth gave me and the new joy I derived by discovering the culinary art that is a sweet potato pie.

I asked for the recipe and have happily made that pie every holiday since. My children were raised on it. My parents came to respect and enjoy that pie though it was contrary to everything they’d learned about potatoes, pie and holiday desserts.

Oh, if life were only like the sweet potato pie. Something different from your daily experience that you learn to enjoy with such enthusiasm you could not ever imagine being without it.

Happy Thanksgiving!

(p.s. I really do like sweet potato pie)