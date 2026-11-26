JD Vance is blaming Barack Obama again — this time over the recent detonation in Iowa. But how much of his argument is rooted in fact, and how much is political finger-pointing?



Brian Karem breaks down Vance’s remarks, examines the administration’s rhetoric, and asks why Obama continues to be a political scapegoat years after leaving office.



At what point does blaming previous administrations become a substitute for accountability?



Join Brian Karem for an unfiltered look at the latest developments in Washington, the political spin behind the headlines, and the questions Americans deserve answers to.



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