Of all the things said and done in the Trump administration, more is often said and worse is done.

But, in the chaos in a blender of the Trump administration, has anyone considered the fate of the First Lady?

The country’s highest purely ceremonial post has been populated by the likes of Dolly Madison, Eleanor Roosevelt, Mamie Eisenhower and Jacqueline Kennedy. All of them took on serious roles and promoted justice and progress. Madison even saved George Washington’s portrait from the British when they burned the White House.

Jackie made a fashion statement unlike anyone before or since - though President Donald Trump has destroyed the Rose Garden which Kennedy promoted.

Since 1977 every First Lady has had an official office in the White House East Wing.

Rosalynn Carter was the first to formally establish her office there in 1977.

Melania Trump was the last.

The East Wing is gone now, and while we’re giving thanks this Thanksgiving season, let us be thankful of the wonderful history of the East Wing while we also mourn its passing.

And let us never forget the current First Lady. While other First Ladies had a dedicated press pool, a list of causes to promote and often interacted with the public, the current First Lady is rarely seen outside of official functions where it is apparent she’s been dragged there against her will - but probably part of a prenup. She is rarely heard from, and maybe that’s for the best. Her causes seem legitimate enough, though they are rarely on the tip of anyone’s tongue - even if they are MAGA supporters.

And while many will say anything Melania does is tainted by her association with Donald Trump, I will merely offer this observation: It’s obvious she’s doing everything she can to avoid Puff Donny. I leave to the reader to decide whether that is a good or a bad thing for the rest of us.