Aperverted man from the grave is haunting Donald Trump. While it’s just the ghost of Jeffrey Epstein, he is in a very real sense Jacob Marley to Trump’s Ebenezer Scrooge. I guess Christmas in July is a real thing.

This week, the Justice Department’s failure to release the Epstein files, as many pundits have gleefully noted, has led to the largest division yet in Trump’s MAGA minions. In a Wednesday morning Truth Social post, Trump admitted as much and declared those who are concerned about the “Jeffrey Epstein Hoax,” are his “PAST” supporters and “I don’t want their support anymore!” Maybe he isn’t running for a third term after all.

Trump called those who still wanted to know what happened to the sex offender “weaklings,” and he echoed a post earlier in the week in which he encouraged his lackeys to forget Epstein. Trump told them he not only didn’t understand why anyone would be interested in him, but there’s nothing to see anyway, so move along.

If all this wasn’t enough, the Washington Post reported late Wednesday evening that federal prosecutor Maurene Comey, who worked on the criminal cases of Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, was fired by the Justice Department, according to two people familiar with the matter.

In a rare appearance on the White House’s South Lawn on Tuesday, Trump issued a rambling statement in an attempt to defend Attorney General Pam Bondi’s lack of action on the Epstein files. He stressed her credibility, but he sounded as if he were stringing together random sentences culled from private briefings, without any concern or knowledge that they made sense.

The more Trump said to look somewhere else, the more people didn’t. Last year, while campaigning for president, he signaled he would release the Epstein files. Last week, Bondi was asked once again about the files she had steadfastly said, since February, were on her desk and ready for inspection. This time, she claimed they didn’t exist, only to have Trump contradict her in a Truth Social post afterward that declared the files were a work of fiction made possible by Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, perhaps the Easter Bunny and two dangerous immigrant felons to be named later.

Bondi is protecting Trump, even though both could, in theory, face prosecution for their actions — but of course since Trump is President and she runs the DOJ, neither will. Though he has been convicted of 34 felonies, Trump has never faced serious consequences for any of his illegal actions. Bondi has made a career of poor decisions, questionable actions and unbridled avarice that makes Cruella de Vil look like Barbie. Naturally, she has a long relationship with Trump.

They apparently met in 2013 when Bondi, as Florida’s attorney general, received at least 22 fraud complaints against the now-defunct Trump University. Her office announced she would consider joining a lawsuit initiated by the attorney general of New York involving potential tax fraud charges against Trump. Four days later, And Justice for All, a political action committee established by Bondi to support her re-election, received a $25,000 donation from Trump. Bondi subsequently declined to join the lawsuit. Both Bondi and Trump have defended the propriety of the donation.

It’s not that Trump bought Bondi, but it’s just damn funny as to how cheap the price tag was. Trump apparently bought her for the equivalent of $480 a week, or roughly $12 an hour, for a year — you know, what the average food delivery driver earns annually. This makes Bondi the DoorDash Woman of the Year for Donald Trump. You get what you pay for.

