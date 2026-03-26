He said what?
The Pep Secretary spews falsehoods
Poor reporting. Poor fact finding.
And a Pep Secretary who is eager to lie and smiles while she does it.
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Brian--I couldn't take this after 5 1/2 minutes, Had to shut it off. I know the rest of your broadcast was (is) great, as usual. But after listening to the Dingbat Mouthy Karoline Dumb Bell turn her constipation of the brain to diarrhea of the mouth, I just couldn't take it anymore. All she does is babble--regurgitating everything the Dictator told her. What an idiot! I apologize to you!