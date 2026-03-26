Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
14m

Brian--I couldn't take this after 5 1/2 minutes, Had to shut it off. I know the rest of your broadcast was (is) great, as usual. But after listening to the Dingbat Mouthy Karoline Dumb Bell turn her constipation of the brain to diarrhea of the mouth, I just couldn't take it anymore. All she does is babble--regurgitating everything the Dictator told her. What an idiot! I apologize to you!

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