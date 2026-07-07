Trump fled to Turkey for NATO after the US lost 4-1 to Belgium — a loss Brian attributes directly to the Trump curse after his FIFA phone call. He arrived, praised Erdogan’s airport, and announced the US is giving Turkey F-35 jets. Israel’s response was immediate: Turkey wants to restore the Ottoman Empire, and handing them that kind of military power will destabilize the entire Middle East.



At NATO, Trump said he almost didn’t attend and told allies he didn’t even want their help with Iran — then complained they hadn’t offered it. Brian explains what NATO is actually for, why it was built, and why attacking your own alliance while Putin openly threatens Poland after Ukraine is a dangerous game. Democrat Chris Coons gave Trump partial credit for pushing NATO spending — then explained why the Greenland threats and troop withdrawals undermined everything.



On Ukraine: Trump said it doesn’t affect America because there’s an ocean in between. Brian points out the war started in 2014 under Obama, not Biden — and asks why lives matter in Iran but not in Ukraine unless there’s money in it.



Back home: Trump had the owner of Dell standing behind him in the Oval Office, announced he’d invested in Dell, and told America to go buy a Dell computer. He also unveiled plans for a bulletproof, bomb-proof, drone-proof White House ballroom — made mostly of glass. Kevin McCarthy claimed Republicans always walk away from corrupt candidates. Brian listed the ones they didn’t.



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