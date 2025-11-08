In this conversation, Brian Karem speaks with Marcus Capone and Jon Shenk about their documentary ‘In Waves and War,’ which explores the use of psychedelic treatment, specifically Ibogaine, for veterans suffering from PTSD. They discuss the personal journey of Marcus, a former Navy SEAL, who shares his experiences with mental health challenges and the transformative effects of psychedelic therapy. The conversation delves into the societal perceptions of veterans, the importance of vulnerability in healing, and the legislative challenges surrounding mental health resources for veterans. Ultimately, the discussion highlights the need for new tools and approaches to support those who have served in the military.

