Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/54Hegseth impeachment; just the beginningTrump’s administration is falling apartBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonNov 17, 202654ShareTranscriptWhat’s the next move against Pete Hegseth? In this excerpt from “Just ask the Press”Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsTrump’s connection to Epstein3 hrs ago • Brian J KaremSupreme Courts shouldn’t be political5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (796)22 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThe MAGA Brand vs. the MAGA Cult23 hrs ago • Brian J KaremEverything is for the “Audience of One”Nov 16 • Brian J KaremThe Democrats who lead must not followNov 16 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonDonald Trump doesn’t careNov 16 • Brian J Karem