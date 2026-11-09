Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

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Hegseth is quickly about to be impeached

Will he step down, go back to the private sector or . . . what
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Mark S. Zaid, P.C.'s avatar
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Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon

In this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” the next steps forward for Pete Hegseth.

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