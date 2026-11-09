Hegseth is quickly about to be impeached

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/2912Hegseth is quickly about to be impeachedWill he step down, go back to the private sector or . . . whatBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonNov 09, 20262912ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” the next steps forward for Pete Hegseth.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsThe Dana White joke that wasn’t1 hr ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe media desert landscape grows larger3 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe role of “X” as an echo chamber5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (804)21 hrs ago • Brian J KaremJournalism - facing the facts of sustainability22 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonElection Meltdown in the DOJ23 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThomas Massie has Zero Fu**ks left to give24 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon